adidas’ Birkenstock Clog Is as Delicate as It Is Delectable

How do you make a deliciously simple adidas slide even sweeter? Put it in pink, duh.

adidas' Adimule slide is essentially the Birkenstock clog of the Three Stripes. While not an actual collab, the adidas Adimule mule does sport a cork midsole and hairy suede upper, which exudes big Birkenstock Boston energy.

Plus, when the adidas Birkenstock (Adistock?) first dropped in 2025 it came in standard black and muted taupe hues, which look downright identical to Birkenstock's signature tan suede colorway.

Hence the influx of comparisons between the two shoes, even though we're still waiting for an official Birkendas clog collab. And now, adidas is adding a pale pink hue to its existing line-up of Birkenstock-esque slip-on shoes.

In the meantime, this slip-on Adimule will have to be enough. Available on the adidas website on August 1 for $100, the Adimule clog joins a mounting line-up of mules coming out of sneaker houses with rapid precision.

Martine Rose just did her big one again with her Nike Shox MR4 mule, and Jordan has been stepping all out of its comfort zone with texturally magnificent mules, like its cow-print Prada-coded loafer.

Ultimately, though, you can’t beat the OG. And when it comes to mules, Birkenstock has over 250 years in the game, so for all intents and purposes, it is the originator of the simple mule. It makes sense that adidas is looking to Birkenstock for inspiration, though.

adidas doesn't have the same range of mule-licious offerings as Birkenstock, of course and to be real, it likely never will. But the Adimule’s expansion into pretty pink iterations signifies this is undoubtedly a space to watch.

