Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Birkenstock Clog Is as Delicate as It Is Delectable

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 4

How do you make a deliciously simple adidas slide even sweeter? Put it in pink, duh. 

adidas' Adimule slide is essentially the Birkenstock clog of the Three Stripes. While not an actual collab, the adidas Adimule mule does sport a cork midsole and hairy suede upper, which exudes big Birkenstock Boston energy.

shop adidas mules here

Plus, when the adidas Birkenstock (Adistock?) first dropped in 2025 it came in standard black and muted taupe hues, which look downright identical to Birkenstock's signature tan suede colorway. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Hence the influx of comparisons between the two shoes, even though we're still waiting for an official Birkendas clog collab. And now, adidas is adding a pale pink hue to its existing line-up of Birkenstock-esque slip-on shoes. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

In the meantime, this slip-on Adimule will have to be enough. Available on the adidas website on August 1 for $100, the Adimule clog joins a mounting line-up of mules coming out of sneaker houses with rapid precision.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Martine Rose just did her big one again with her Nike Shox MR4 mule, and Jordan has been stepping all out of its comfort zone with texturally magnificent mules, like its cow-print Prada-coded loafer.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Ultimately, though, you can’t beat the OG. And when it comes to mules, Birkenstock has over 250 years in the game, so for all intents and purposes, it is the originator of the simple mule. It makes sense that adidas is looking to Birkenstock for inspiration, though.

adidas doesn't have the same range of mule-licious offerings as Birkenstock, of course and to be real, it likely never will. But the Adimule’s expansion into pretty pink iterations signifies this is undoubtedly a space to watch.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasSamba OG W
$65.00
$130.00
Available in:
4243 1/3
adidas x Wales BonnerThree Stripes Sock
$54.00
$90.00
Available in:
SML
adidasJapan Decon W
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Flattest Stan Smith Sneakers Have Been Gloriously Girlcore'd
  • The Objectively Beautiful adidas "Birkenstock" Clog
  • Adistock? Birkendas? adidas’ "Birkenstock" Clog Looks Exactly How It Sounds
  • The adidas Superstar Has Never Been Breezier (or Pinker)
  • CLOT's Got *Another* Beautifully Beaded adidas Sneaker
What To Read Next
  • adidas’ Birkenstock Clog Is as Delicate as It Is Delectable
  • Don’t Let the Shine Fool You: Nike’s High-Tech Air Max Is Seriously Tough
  • Nike's Retro Knitted Running Shoe Is Elderly Dapper
  • Why Is Nike's Stylish Football Sneaker Making Me Thirsty?
  • This Is How Louis Vuitton Hand-Shapes Pharrell’s Sneakers
  • Nike’s Leaf Camo AF1 Sheds Its Upper for Fall
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now