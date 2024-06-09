Sign up to never miss a drop
Brain Dead's First adidas Sneaker Remains In Its Own Lane

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Brain Dead and adidas are back in their bowling bag, unveiling yet another crisp leather shoe ready for the lanes (bowling lanes, that is!).

Brain Dead's latest adidas Bowling shoe follows the brand's Friends and Family version revealed at the very top of the year. New year, new awesome bowling shoe collab. Am I right?

Anywho. Whereas the F&F bowling shoes come in classic black and white, the latest Brain Dead x adidas steppers appear in the opposite: white and black. Specifically, expect sleek white uppers and smooth black accents.

Brain Dead and adidas is a genuine bowling team-up, too. The latest shoe — named "Lefty" — offers up a unique construction catered to left-handed fans who enjoy hitting the local alleys.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"The white colorway's right foot has slick leather slider sole, while the left foot has traction rubber sole with leather tip," Brain Dead writes in its Instagram post.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's safe to assume the Friends and Family bowling shoes were "Righty" for, well, the righties lucky enough to secure the exclusive footwear.

The Brain Dead shoes still check the box for those simply looking to spice up their rotation with adidas bowling shoes. But the label just has one piece of advice for those casually flexing their adidas collab: "Please resole or make sure you scuff up the slick leather for better traction." Take notes.

After the highly sought-after F&F collab and Kyle Ng teasing another drop, the "Lefty" adidas Bowling shoe by Brain Dead is finally set to release on June 11, exclusively on Brain Dead's website. So, set your alarms for 10AM PST (1PM EST).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

From stylish laceless Oakley shoes to beautiful cowprinted Clarks, Brain Dead has now ventured into the world of thoughtful bowling shoes. Is there anything this brand can't make cool? I think the list speaks for itself — and that's not even all of its projects.

