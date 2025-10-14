Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Anthony Edwards' Next-Gen Signature adidas Shoe Is Also Next Level

adidas
Anthony “Ant-Man” Edwards keeps them coming. The Minnesota Timberwolves star was just shy of 22 when he unveiled his first signature sneaker with adidas back in 2023, and since then, the perpetual underdog has come a long way. After closing last season with superstar numbers and being hailed in this year’s NBA GM survey as the best shooting guard in the league, Edwards is kicking off the new season with a brand-new shoe.

The original adidas Anthony Edwards 1 was a totem for the Three Stripes' basketball game. This futuristic model redefined the next generation of adidas basketball shoes, underpinning performance breakthroughs to an undeniably stylish silhouette.

And the much-anticipated AE 2 matches Edwards’ meteoric rise. It's the same but better: more functional, more futuristic, and arguably even sleeker, somehow living up to the hype.

The hype was real, by the way, building from that design that was accidentally leaked early.

Visibly, AE 2 is cleaner than its predecessor, as the signature rubber side cage was swapped for a padded material and a series of articulated "fangs" that stabilize lateral movements. Underneath, a visible propulsion plate embedded in the sole puts additional spring in this sneaker's step.

The AE 2 shoe's cut is a synthesis of its previous iterations, slightly shorter than the AE1 but taller than the AE1 Low.

It's not all newness, though: several key details, including the V-shaped upper and reflective toe box, are back.

The sneaker retails for $130 on adidas' website in a black, red, and golden orange colorway called “With Love.” More tasty tones will drop this season, like the already announced “Blue Fusion,” only further demonstrating that the AE 2 levels up everything that made the AE 1 so great

