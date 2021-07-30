Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Legendary adidas Barricade Has Never Been More Street-Ready

Written by Fabian Gorsler

The most popular adidas tennis shoe is back. The adidas Barricade 2021 was just unveiled by the Three Stripes and the model is so nice, it’s hard to believe it’s a performance shoe. Tennis shoes aren’t usually at the top of our cop lists, but this year’s version has an aggressive design that’s instantly eye-catching.

The Barricade was launched more than 20 years ago and was always one of the Three Stripes’ best performance tennis shoes. It was pulled from the market in 2018 but is now coming back, in part, due to overwhelming requests from the tennis community and fans of the silhouette.

adidas VP of design, Sam Handy, previewed the launch colorway, which looks strikingly similar to some of adidas’ elite running shoes, giving us our first look at the new iteration. The shoe features a very simple upper with bold Three Stripes branding on the lateral side and “adidas” emblazoned across the medial sides of each shoe.

The shoe’s signature split-sole design stays intact, while the carbon fiber plate in the middle provides a spark of color and contrast. According to the adidas Tennis Instagram account, the shoe features AdiTuff, AdiWear, Bounce, Torsion, and GeoFit technology, meaning this shoe will perform at the highest levels if you need it to. And, if like us, you’re just going to wear these because of how they look, then they’ll perform in that respect, too.

Check out the sneakers above before shopping more adidas product below.

