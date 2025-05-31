adidas' Slickest Soccer-ish Skate Shoe Crossover Is Back

The adidas Busenitz Indoor Super, a slick soccer-ish skate shoe hybrid, is back in the game.

Dennis Busenitz's signature model is kind of trippy, as it resembles a soccer sneaker but is actually a skate shoe.

These soccer-skate-shoe crossovers are Busenitz's thing, really. He's mashed together adidas' soccer classics with skate features for other models like the Busenitz Pro, which is basically a shred-ready version of the Copa Mundial football boot.

The Busenitz Indoor Super is more of a looker compared to previous efforts. It features a nicely textured upper, complete with smooth and padded suede moments, as well as creamy leather elsewhere. The shoe even has a ribbed tongue, recalling classic soccer styles like the iconic adidas Samba.

The next best feature is the shoe's soles. The Busenitz borrows its grippy and grooved rubber base from an old-school adidas squash shoe (for the uninitiated, think of squash as basically indoor tennis). Oh, and the model has a special cupsole construction, which Busenitz himself helped design.

Following its 2017 debut, the Busenitz Indoor Super had another moment in 2021, arriving in this suede black and gold colorway that celebrated the skater's 15th anniversary with adidas.

The stylish soccer-shoe-slash-skate-shoe is now back for more in 2025. Currently, the Busenitz Indoor Super is available at several skate shops, including Premier and Civil, in the "Brown/Core Black/Off-White" colorway. The digits on the price tag? A smooth $90.

