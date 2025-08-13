adidas’ Sleek Soccer-Skate-Shoe Hybrid Is Half-Pipe, Half-Pitch

If loving a football boot turned skate shoe hybrid is wrong, then we don't want to be right! adidas’ latest Copa Premiere is a reimagined classic, crossbreeding its ancestral Copa Mundial from 1979 with modern skateboarding assets.

Once football kicks, these bad boys are extra robust and grippy, for maximum endurance and holding power on-board.

Made of leather and canvas elements, the sexily slender shoe's latest edition is grazed by the German brand's signature stripes, which gradiently turn from black into a bright, electric blue, officially deemed the “Core Black/Bright Royal/Carbon” colorway.

The Copa Premiere is often compared to adidas’ Busenitz Pro, another low-slung skate shoe to have spawned from what was once mainly soccer-oriented footwear.

And while skate shoes have traditionally been based on basketball models, the football-to-skating pipeline is increasingly prevalent, found in footwear from rival labels like Nike's Gato shoe or ASICS' science-backed kicks, too.

No matter what you'd end up tasking it with, at $80 a pair, the Cope Premiere is as good a deal for either a skate shoe, a soccer boot, or an everyday sneaker. Better kickflip it into that shopping cart while you can.

