adidas Put a Fuzzy Sweater on Its Slim-Built Gazelle

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 4

It's never too early for sweater season. Especially in the case of the adidas Gazelle, the Samba's cooler little sister. Per the name, the "Furry" adidas Gazelle sneaker has an ultra-fuzzy upper that looks like a well-knit sweater.

Things are hairy throughout, but the suede toe adds a bit of structure to the plushly red and tan sneaker. Big gingersnap energy.

shop adidas here

Like its Samba sister, the Gazelle is partial to a good bit of reinvention.

And when it comes to shoes as popular as the Gazelle, adidas has to keep things fresh because the slim sneaker market can be quite unforgiving. From collapsing Prada sneakers to barely there Balenciaga shoes, it's no longer enough for a sneaker to just be slim.

It has to be interesting in a multi-dimensional capacity. And what's more interesting than fur?

The hairy Gazelle sneaker, available on the adidas website for $142, joins a fuzz-tastic lineup of furry adidas sneakers like the feral leopard print Samba or Wales Bonner's taste-making Pony Leo sneaker.

That is to say, the Three Stripes is no stranger to turning up the cozy factor on its sneakers. But this Furry Gazelle is one of the denser offerings to come from adidas.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
