adidas Put a Fuzzy Sweater on Its Slim-Built Gazelle

It's never too early for sweater season. Especially in the case of the adidas Gazelle, the Samba's cooler little sister. Per the name, the "Furry" adidas Gazelle sneaker has an ultra-fuzzy upper that looks like a well-knit sweater.

Things are hairy throughout, but the suede toe adds a bit of structure to the plushly red and tan sneaker. Big gingersnap energy.

Like its Samba sister, the Gazelle is partial to a good bit of reinvention.

And when it comes to shoes as popular as the Gazelle, adidas has to keep things fresh because the slim sneaker market can be quite unforgiving. From collapsing Prada sneakers to barely there Balenciaga shoes, it's no longer enough for a sneaker to just be slim.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It has to be interesting in a multi-dimensional capacity. And what's more interesting than fur?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The hairy Gazelle sneaker, available on the adidas website for $142, joins a fuzz-tastic lineup of furry adidas sneakers like the feral leopard print Samba or Wales Bonner's taste-making Pony Leo sneaker.

That is to say, the Three Stripes is no stranger to turning up the cozy factor on its sneakers. But this Furry Gazelle is one of the denser offerings to come from adidas.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.