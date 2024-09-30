Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Messi's New Flat-Soled adidas Sneaker Is a Lush Win for the GOAT

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After blessing the world with a few Samba collaborations, Lionel Messi moves on to adidas' second Samba-level star, the trusty Gazelle.

The Messi x adidas Gazelle is part of the "Triunfo Dorado" collection, which means "Gold Triumph." Basically, adidas has come up with another way of celebrating Messi's worldwide G.O.A.T. status in soccer (or football).

Messi x adidas Gazelle

Messi and adidas' "Triunfo Dorado" offering also included gilded soccer cleats, which look quite good. But with folks obsessed with Samba-styled models like the Gazelle, all attention naturally went to Messi's take on the flat-soled sneakers — and for good reason.

Messi's adidas Gazelles are pretty attractive, wrapped in eco-friendly lush beige suede and topped with creamy black leather details. There's also that nicely-molded buttery tongue as an excellent added touch, as seen on previous Messi Sambas.

Like the soccer star's Sambas, the Gazelles are complete with Messi's logo and gold branding on the sidewall, sign-offs which will probably seal the deal on copping for Messi fans.

Lucky for the Messi hive, the icon's adidas Gazelle sneakers are now available at adidas and select retailers like Foot Locker and Dick's Sporting Goods. Act fast, though. Some sizes have already been snatched up by folk.

With the man regarded as the greatest-ever footballer taking on adidas' most beloved soccer models, it's safe to say that German sportswear label gets it.

