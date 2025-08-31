Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Ultra-Thin Sneaker Is Worth the Fuzz

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' thin-soled Gazelle sneaker is back and hairer than ever (this is a compliment, by the way).

The latest adidas Gazelle Lo Pro sneaker returns with its trendy flat-soled look, but this time with hairy suede uppers in a tannish brown color.

Shop adidas

Honestly, the results almost resemble adidas' Tobacco sneaker, down to the "Mesa" brown suede construction and low-profile build.

But whereas the lowkey Tobacco often comes wrapped entirely in suede, the Gazelle Lo Pro offers up additional leather touches for nice textural contrast.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Regardless, they're both just more low-soled shoes to enjoy during this flat shoe takeover (those Stan Smith Lo Pros and ballet flats are part of the chat, too).

The suede adidas Gazelle is a pretty solid starter shoe for those looking to join the movement. Speaking of which, it's now available on adidas Australia's website for $180.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasJapan
$140.00
Available in:
37 1/33838 2/339 1/340
adidasGhost Sprint W
$150.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Bad Bunny’s Twisted adidas Sneaker Never Looked Better
  • Meet adidas' Slicker, Sportier Gazelle Sneaker
  • This Insane adidas Sneaker Is the Ultimate Anti-Samba
  • This Delightful adidas Sneaker Is a Samba if It Were From the Islands
  • This "Bruce Lee" adidas Sneaker Makes Perfect Sense
What To Read Next
  • adidas' Ultra-Thin Sneaker Is Worth the Fuzz
  • Why Are the Other OG American Denim Brands Better Outside of America?
  • These Nicely Faded Leather Vans Are Top-Tier Skate Shoes
  • A Painfully Powerful Nike Running Shoe for Street Ninjas
  • New Balance's Sugar-Coated Sneaker Is the Sweetest "Barefoot" Stepper
  • Nike's Stylish Basketball Sneaker Is a Foot-ful of Sunshine
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now