adidas' Ultra-Thin Sneaker Is Worth the Fuzz

adidas' thin-soled Gazelle sneaker is back and hairer than ever (this is a compliment, by the way).

The latest adidas Gazelle Lo Pro sneaker returns with its trendy flat-soled look, but this time with hairy suede uppers in a tannish brown color.

Honestly, the results almost resemble adidas' Tobacco sneaker, down to the "Mesa" brown suede construction and low-profile build.

But whereas the lowkey Tobacco often comes wrapped entirely in suede, the Gazelle Lo Pro offers up additional leather touches for nice textural contrast.

Regardless, they're both just more low-soled shoes to enjoy during this flat shoe takeover (those Stan Smith Lo Pros and ballet flats are part of the chat, too).

The suede adidas Gazelle is a pretty solid starter shoe for those looking to join the movement. Speaking of which, it's now available on adidas Australia's website for $180.

