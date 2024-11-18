adidas' Other Super-Flat Sneaker Also Goes Wales Bonner Mode

adidas' latest shoe begs the question: if it ain't broke, why fix it?

Clearly, a silver metallic coat over adidas' sneakers has worked in the past, so now that the Gazelle is getting the shiny treatment, it's sure to be a smash hit. Right?

When you think of (or Google) "adidas" and "silver" together, the first thing that pops up is likely Wales Bonner's iteration of the Samba sneaker last year. The highly popular partnership created a metallic silver Samba with an elongated tongue and crocheted Three Stripes.

And now, the Gazelle sneaker is the latest to join the chrome colorway craze.

adidas

The silver sneakers use the same formula seen on dozens of past Gazelles. Brown gum soles and white laces, heel tab, and Three Stripes contrast against the shiny material. Easily a more understated look than the Wales Bonner x adidas Sambas, the shoes still pack a punch.

Outside of adidas, several other sneaker brands have leaned into the silver shoe trend. Look at Onitsuka Tiger's silver Mexico 66 model or FENTY's PUMA collaboration last fall, complete with silver Avanti C shoes. And Wales Bonner repeated the trick with a metallic silver adidas Samba MN that's a little more advanced than the original design.

If you're an adidas diehard, though, the Silver Metallic adidas Gazelles are available now. And while they're currently only sold in the UK and Ireland, with any luck, they'll be worldwide in no time.