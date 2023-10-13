Polish Up Your Footwear Rotation with These Silver Sneakers

There’s no shortage of black or white sneakers from some of the best brands out, but every now and then an occasion arises where a bit of variety can do you some good. And while the most obvious answer is to go all out with popping colors a la Salomon style, silver sneakers may just be the best way to go.

Aside from the now legendary (in sneaker terms) Air Max 97 or even the silver bullet 95s, it can be tough to narrow down the options of solid silver sneakers that offer more than just a few sections of reflective 3M piping. But there's been a small uptick in silver sneaker releases that have caught our eye lately.

The obvious place to start is adidas and Wales Bonner's highly popular partnership which might just have created the sneakers of the year: a silver-toned Samba with an elongated tongue and crocheted three stripes.

But it's not just Wales Bonner providing top-tier silver sneakers, ASICS' range has a bunch available (including hyped collaborative pairs with JJJJound and Cecilie Bahnsen), Onitsuka Tiger is becoming increasingly popular with its silver Mexico 66 model regularly featuring in my IG feed, and Rihanna recently got in on the action with FENTY's newest PUMA collaboration.

Fenty / PUMA

We’ve narrowed down some of our favorite releases and saved you the guesswork so you can focus more on the rest of your outfit.

Check the best silver sneakers for 2023 here

Salomon ACS Pro

Based on one of the brand's popular hiking shoes from the early 2000s, Salomon's ACS Pro looks more Y2K than ever with an all-silver makeover. But don't be fooled by the retro look, this sneaker features Salomon's latest Agile Chassis System and a Contagrip rubber outsole.

Balenciaga Runner Trainers

There's a reason why there are two pairs of ASICS on this list and it's because the brand is the GOAT when it comes to making silver-hued retro runners. Balenciaga knows this and I suspect that it took some inspiration from the Japanese sportswear label when creating its Runner Trainers.

Mizuno Wave Rider 10

Wave Rider 10 $165 Mizuno

First released all the way back in 1997, the Wave Rider is now in its tenth iteration. The newest updates to the retro runner include an AirMesh upper and Mizuno’s Wave plate in the sole which make this the most comfortable iteration yet.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66

Mexico 66 from $120 Onitsuka Tiger

The Mexico 66 silhouette has remained a classic since it was first released in 1966 as a running shoe for the Mexico City Olympics that followed in 1968. Since you're considering adding some silver to your sneaker lineup, adding this historical pair is a more than solid choice.

ASICS GEL-KAYANO LEGACY

An iconic sneaker, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the ASICS GEL-KAYANO and the Japanese label celebrated the occasion by releasing this banger. The sneaker takes the best bits from archive GEL-KAYANO models and blends them all together to create the GEL-KAYANO LEGACY.

adidas Response CL

An article about silver sneakers was always going to include its fair share of dad shoes and the adidas Response might be the most fatherly of the lot. The sneaker, which has gotten a lot of attention recently thanks to it being the subject of multiple Bad Bunny collaborations, is seen here in a simple white and silver makeup.

Salomon x Commes des Garçons sr811

SR811 $490 Salomon x Commes des Garçons

As if using a huge, chunky midsole wasn't already statement-making enough, Commes des Garçons and Salomon have decked out their collaborative sneaker with a silver colorway.

New Balance 860v2

With Aimé Leon Dore having put the 860v2 in the limelight through some top-tier collaborations, I'm tipping the model to be New Balance's next big success story. The sleek, old-school running shoe has a mostly mesh upper that promises additional breathability for your feet.

Nike P-6000

Combining the best bits from Nike Pegasus models of years gone by, the P-6000's early-2000s running aesthetic is only exaggerated by this silver colorway.

adidas x Wales Bonner Samba

Samba from $220 adidas x Wales Bonner

Wales Bonner's collaboration with adidas undoubtedly helped spark the current Samba trend. If you're looking to one-up everyone else walking around in general releases, this pair is sure to take you to new heights.

Acne Studios Chunky Sole Sneakers

Chunky Sole Sneakers $580 Acne Studios

This pair of Acne Studios sneakers has its laces off to one side and a tongue flap, something I'm more used to seeing on old pairs of adidas Predator football boots than high-fashion footwear.

J.W. Anderson Bumper Hike Sneakers

Bumper Hike Sneakers $620 J.W. Anderson

A hiking-inspired footwear model that looks as though it's come from the future, you're bound to catch a few stray looks while wearing these on the hiking trail.

ASICS GT-2160

The GT-2160 dropped earlier this year and has quickly become the subject of collabs from brands like Dime and Above the Clouds. Though both brands brought something unique to the table, they've got nothing on these Mary Janes created together with Cecilie Bahnsen.

Maison Margiela Replica Sneakers

Replica Sneakers $540 Maison Margiela

Pretty much anything with the Maison's stamp of approval is a solid option for your sneaker rotation, especially this all-silver pair with cracked detailing throughout the upper.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Zoom Vomero 5 $248 Nike

Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 has gotten loads of colorway updates since it was first released back in 2011 but this tonal grey version with a chrome swoosh really feeds into its retro-running aesthetic.

