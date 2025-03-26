First, Miu Miu Went adidas. Now, adidas Goes Miu Miu

adidas' SL72 "Double-Laced" sneaker lives up to its name. This scarlet sneaker has double the laces and double the oomph.

adidas first brought the SL72 sneaker back from the archives in 2024, and it quickly became an "It" shoe, a welcome reprieve for Samba sneaker burnout. The SL72 was still a slim sneaker but its boxier running-shoe build gave it enough distinction to prop it up as a trendy sneaker, blessed with the perfect balance of lowkey appeal and flat-shoe hype.

Now, the doubled-laced adidas SL72 is offering another pathway to a wide-sweeping trend: The Miu Miu x New Balance 530 sneaker.

When the dual-laced Miu Miu NB sneaker hit the scene in 2024, it sent the internet into a frenzy and for good reason. It was luxury, elderly and suave all at once. Plus, that split-lace system? Just too good.

The double-laced adidas SL72 sneaker's narrow build, leathery accents and split laces are very Miu Miu-minded, though it’s obviously more of a reference than an overt rip.

There are some obvious differences between the two, like the whole two different brands thing, the materials, paneling and general shape. Oh yeah, and the price.

Where a pair of Miu Miu's New Balance 530SL sneakers retail for about $1,170, adidas' SL72 sneaker, available on adidas' website, retails for $100.

So, if you want a similarly laced-up flat-sneaker look without coughing up some major dough or you just appreciate the rising charm of an adidas SL72, your Miu Miu moment is here.