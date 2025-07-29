The Newest-Oldest adidas Sneaker Is Archive + Innovation (EXCLUSIVE)

adidas' all-new Goukana sneaker is a product of its own rich past. The mighty Goukana, tall as it is, stands atop a long legacy of adidas footwear innovations.

The Goukana is no minimalist flat shoe, that's for sure (adidas already has plenty of those, mind you). This thing is big, bold, and extremely comfortable, a mix of today's most coveted marathon shoes and the elderly steppers that've evolved into all-day utility.

Though the Goukana is a casual shoe, it has the look and feel of adidas' most classic running shoes. Inspiration came straight from 2008's Adios Neftenga, for instance, a historic running sneaker worn by former Olympian and World Champion Haile Gebrselassie. (Fashion label Wales Bonner revived the model for a 2024 collaboration.)

This is a shoe that quite literally blows up adidas' adidas past, marrying massive proportions to traditional performance features. What results is something that's "modern and technical, but still unmistakably adidas," says Federico Maccapani, adidas Originals Senior Footwear Designer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

When creating the Goukana, or any new adidas shoe inspired by its past, it takes more than the turn of a key to unlock a space filled with years of history and advanced technology.

adidas 1 / 7

For Maccapani, going into the adidas archive begins with respect and understanding, not just for the design but the intent behind the shoes.

"With Goukana, we studied and analyzed multiple early 2000s Adizero marathon running shoes. Then we deconstructed and rebuilt, adding volume, refining the lines, and using updated materials and proportions to add contemporary touches," Maccapani says to Highsnobiety.

The Goukana is also heavily inspired by Tokyo and Los Angeles, Maccapani adds. "If Tokyo gave the Goukana structure and details, Los Angeles gave it energy and edge. LA helped shape how the shoe feels in real life. That mindset helped us balance the sculptural volume of the Lightstrike midsole with archival references from our muse, the Neftenga.'"

adidas 1 / 2

The adidas Goukana sneaker is finally scheduled to launch on August 1 on adidas' website in that unmistakable yellow colorway seen on the runways and even NFL player Travis Hunter.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"This shoe is a statement of intent, it says we remember where we came from, but we’re building something new. It speaks to a moment where performance and lifestyle aren’t in opposition, but part of the same cultural language," Maccapani says. "The Goukana for me says that adidas doesn't need to choose between archive and innovation. We're at our best when we bring both together."

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty