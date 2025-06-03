Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Insane adidas Sneaker Is the Ultimate Anti-Samba

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Some adidas sneakers are getting slimmer and flatter than ever, while others are literally blowing up. The adidas Goukana falls in the latter category.

The adidas Goukana is essentially an extra chunky version of the legendary Adios Neftenga. While it may borrow characteristics and even the classic color scheme from adidas' iconic running shoe, the all-new Goukana is more of a casual fashion sneaker.

Shop adidas
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Goukana comes wrapped in stylishly lush suede and breathable mesh for its uppers. Underfoot, the sneaker presents a massive sole unit infused with adidas lightweight cushioning.

The entire model gets bathed in the unmistakable yellow colorway inspired by Haile Gebrselassie's record-shattering Adios sneakers (Wales Bonner recently brought them back).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The name Goukana even translates to "luxurious and plush" in Japanese, which is fitting considering the brand enlisted Japanese shoemaker Toshiaki Omori to help bring the Adizero line to life back in the early 2000s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

adidas' Goukana debuted in March during the brand's Los Angeles Fashion Week presentation, which also featured reconstructed adidas looks created by local designers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At the time, adidas confirmed the sneakers would launch in summer. The Goukana shoes are right on schedule.

As we speak, the adidas Goukana is now available in its vibrant yellow colorway at Undefeated for $160. The shoes are expected to get a wider release throughout the summer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Flat shoes may have dethroned chunkier models as fashion's new favorite style. However, thick runner-style sneakers aren't gone. They're still around and holding firm in the market, especially adidas efforts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Goukana joins several notable and similarly beefy models, like the Balenciaga-esque XLG Runner Deluxe, which is even bigger in XLG Speed form. There's also the adidas Adizero Aruku, a thick-soled running shoe inspired by past models.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

We're still patiently waiting for Pharrell's adidas Jellyfish sneaker, those incredible big sneakers that look like a cross between the adiStar Cushion 3 and Response CL.

For now, adidas is in Goukana mode.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasBW Army Lux
$165.00
Available in:
39 1/340
adidas x Wales BonnerThree Stripes Sock
$90.00
Available in:
SML
adidasSamba OG W
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Delightful adidas Sneaker Is a Samba if It Were From the Islands
  • A Deconstructed adidas Samba So Undeniably Clean That It’s Collapsible
  • Deconstructed & Raw-Edged, adidas’ Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is Extra “Spezial”
  • adidas’ Chunky XLG Is the Anti-Samba
  • An adidas Samba Sneaker Dressy Enough for a Black-Tie Event
What To Read Next
  • This Insane adidas Sneaker Is the Ultimate Anti-Samba
  • The Glossed-up Camo Air Force 1 That No One Saw Coming
  • A Flattened adidas Sneaker Masterpiece Reborn as a Textural Treat
  • The Return of the Ultimate Anti-Hype Hype Watch
  • Converse's Most Classic Shoe Is Now a Cutesy Ballet Chunkster
  • New Balance's Ultra-Lite Skate Shoe Is Razor-Sharp Suave
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now