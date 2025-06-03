This Insane adidas Sneaker Is the Ultimate Anti-Samba

Some adidas sneakers are getting slimmer and flatter than ever, while others are literally blowing up. The adidas Goukana falls in the latter category.

The adidas Goukana is essentially an extra chunky version of the legendary Adios Neftenga. While it may borrow characteristics and even the classic color scheme from adidas' iconic running shoe, the all-new Goukana is more of a casual fashion sneaker.

The Goukana comes wrapped in stylishly lush suede and breathable mesh for its uppers. Underfoot, the sneaker presents a massive sole unit infused with adidas lightweight cushioning.

The entire model gets bathed in the unmistakable yellow colorway inspired by Haile Gebrselassie's record-shattering Adios sneakers (Wales Bonner recently brought them back).

The name Goukana even translates to "luxurious and plush" in Japanese, which is fitting considering the brand enlisted Japanese shoemaker Toshiaki Omori to help bring the Adizero line to life back in the early 2000s.

adidas' Goukana debuted in March during the brand's Los Angeles Fashion Week presentation, which also featured reconstructed adidas looks created by local designers.

At the time, adidas confirmed the sneakers would launch in summer. The Goukana shoes are right on schedule.

As we speak, the adidas Goukana is now available in its vibrant yellow colorway at Undefeated for $160. The shoes are expected to get a wider release throughout the summer.

Flat shoes may have dethroned chunkier models as fashion's new favorite style. However, thick runner-style sneakers aren't gone. They're still around and holding firm in the market, especially adidas efforts.

The Goukana joins several notable and similarly beefy models, like the Balenciaga-esque XLG Runner Deluxe, which is even bigger in XLG Speed form. There's also the adidas Adizero Aruku, a thick-soled running shoe inspired by past models.

We're still patiently waiting for Pharrell's adidas Jellyfish sneaker, those incredible big sneakers that look like a cross between the adiStar Cushion 3 and Response CL.

For now, adidas is in Goukana mode.

