Highsnobiety
Wales Bonner's Reviving an Iconic adidas Running Shoe

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Wales Bonner has dug through the adidas archives and brought back a record-breaking sneaker you’ve likely never heard of, the Neftanga.

A shoe that marathon running buffs will be well-acquainted with, the yellow-colored slimline running shoe was worn by Ethiopian runner Haile Gebrselassie in 2008 when he ran the first-ever marathon under 2:04 hours (although only just, he completed the Berlin Marathon in 2:03:59). 

The Neftanga was the first of the adidas Adizero running shoes, a line that has since helped runners achieve 12 more world records, and now it’s being brought back as a casual sneaker. It is Wales Bonner’s latest retro adidas sneaker project. 

Wales Bonner is a good barometer of what adidas’ sneaker is set to be its next big hit.

The British-Jamaican fashion designer was influential in making the Samba a universally loved sneaker (a trend that reached as far as the ex-Prime Minister of the United Kingdom). She was also an early advocate of the Samba’s stylish successor the SL72. So, when Wales Bonner says the adidas Neftanga will be a hit, history tells us we should listen. 

The designer first presented the Neftanga as part of her Marathon-themed Spring/Summer 2024 collection over a year ago. Now, detailed images of the shoe have emerged with a reported release date of September 10.

The revamped running shoe, now offered with Wales Bonner branding and textured suede overlays, is making its debut in the hype-driven land of sneaker collaborations. And with old-school runners of a similar ilk being pushed by adidas currently, we might be seeing a lot more of the Neftanga to come.  

