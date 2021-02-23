Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The adidas x Ivy Park Face Masks Are Now Available Online

Written by Alek Rose in Style

There’s not much that Beyoncé can do which goes unnoticed, and the third drop of her adidas x Ivy Park collection which arrived yesterday was definitely not under the radar. The focus on stylish athleisure remained a priority, with figure-hugging leggings and bodysuits forming a strong foundation. This time around, however, new materials like glossy latex offer a contemporary, fashion-forward angle to the collection.

A handful of core colours make up adidas x Ivy Park, from bold pink to dusty brown, with very little mixing. That makes for easy styling through the transitional months, whether you’re opting for an updated classic Three-Stripe tracksuit or experimenting with one of the futuristic, layered track jackets.

Perhaps the most versatile pieces in the third collaboration collection are the face masks. Two different styles, one featuring reflective markings and the other an Ivy Park monogram graphic, come in three colors each, totalling six reusable face masks. With adidas’ own face masks selling out on release multiple times, the release of adidas x Ivy Park face masks comes as a welcome surprise for those patiently waiting for restocks.

Shop the collection at JD Sports
Shop the collection at SSENSE
Shop the collection at adidas

Shop adidas x Ivy Park face masks here.

Image on Highsnobiety
IVY PARK x adidasReflective Face Covers
$20
Buy at adidas US
Image on Highsnobiety
IVY PARK x adidasMonogram Face Covers
$20
Buy at adidas US
