Highsnobiety
The adidas Face Mask Is Now Back in Stock

Written by Alek Rose in Style

Little did we know that 2020 would be the year of the face mask. But the protective equipment has become an essential for most of us over the past months and the market is booming. From luxury options to basic surgical masks, a host of brands are offering up their own iterations.

Take this adidas face mask for example. Retro styling and effective technology have made it one of the most sought-after, selling out multiple times already. A classic trefoil logo punctuates the design, giving the piece a classic sportswear feel. It’s not all aesthetic though — this accessory is made from recycled, breathable materials and can be easily washed and reused thanks to the sturdy but comfortable stretch fabric.

With $2 from every pack sold going to Save the Children’s Global Coronavirus Response Fund, act quick to bag yourself a 3-pack of adidas face covers in either black or signature adidas blue.

Shop here
adidasFace Mask
$20
Buy at adidas US

Shop more of our favorite face masks here.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

