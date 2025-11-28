adidas' Olympic-Tier Retro Runner Is Secretly Saucy

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are creeping closer, and adidas is warming up early by bringing back one of its most LA-rooted sneakers. The LA Trainer OG returns in a “Pre-Loved Blue” colorway, a vintage runner revived just in time for a city preparing to host the world again.

Originally built for the 1984 Los Angeles Games, the LA Trainer was adidas’ experiment in blending performance and personality. The silhouette turns 40 this year, yet it still looks remarkably current.

The new shoe stays close to the original formula with sky-blue mesh, matching suede overlays, and hits of “Semi Solar Yellow” that feel equal parts retro and California bright.

The slightly worn-in finish gives it a natural aging effect without drifting into fashion-distressed territory. Think Maison Margiela and the occasional hyper-distressed sneakers that the brand occasionally dropped.

What made the LA Trainer special then still sets it apart today.

The heel houses adidas’ Vario Shock Absorption System, a trio of removable pegs that let wearers fine-tune cushioning, analog tech, and a clever bit of engineering from an era when runners were for tinkering.

The pegs give the sneaker its distinct visual identity, a small detail that feels surprisingly modern in the middle of a retro-runner wave.

The “Pre-Loved Blue” LA Trainer OG is expected to drop November 30 for $200 on adidas website. With retro runners back in rotation and brands from Bottega to Miu Miu exploring the trend, the LA Trainer slides in with quiet confidence. It may be turning 40, but it still feels ahead of the curve.

