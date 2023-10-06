Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

At Fashion Week, Footwear Fell Flat — Literally

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 2
Chanel

Among a spate of schleppable bags, sexy office clothes, and external underwear, there was something strange happening underfoot at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Hope you don't have high arches: fashion brands are all luxurifying the world's most ordinary flat footwear.

Yes, the SS24 vibe is incredibly affordable footwear made incredibly unaffordable. These ain't your grandma's jelly sandals.

A little brand called Chanel really exemplified the disconnect with a Spring/Summer 2024 runway show full of flip-flops, the flattest, humblest shoes ever made. Will there ever be a more insouciantly wealthy shoe than the Chanel flip-flop, a flat piece of leather and thong strap laden with teeny, tiny interlocking Cs?

Well, Chanel's luxury peers certainly offered some stiff competition for SS24.

Courtesy of Hermès: superflat trek sandals that look like refined Tevas. Courtesy of Miu MIu: nearly invisible barefoot sandals. Courtesy of Stella McCartney: netted slides that take the babouche to the beach. Courtesy of The Row: woven jelly sandals and... hotel room slippers?

Oh, those wacky Olsen twins! What'll they think of next.

1 / 2
The Row

Even Coperni's landmark PUMA sneaker is an extension of the movement towards low-profile footwear, its minimalist upper inspired by form-fitting football boots.

Summer is indeed the season to eschew extraneous bulk. You wanna soak up the rays with maximum skin-to-sun ratio.

Whereas weightier shoes are visually imposing, flat footwear, by contrast, feels delicate, unbothered. You have to be carefree to be that close to the ground. And low footwear epitomizes ease.

The move towards subtler shoes dovetails with the refined normalcy that defined the SS24 collections.

This season offered an overarching selection of comparatively conventional clothing, apparel that didn't overwhelm so much as it... whelmed.

Sure, there were some real wow looks but less due to great clothes and more because of social media-friendly head-turners. This was gimmick over garment, if garment at all.

That's no sin, by the way, because this is fashion week. You can do whatever you want. But outré moments don't make the rest of the collection any more exciting, though that appeared to be exactly the intent this season.

Even the explicitly adventurous looks were often anchored by reliably minimal footwear, as if to say, "Let's not go too crazy here."

Flat footwear, appropriately, has an anchoring effect. These shoes literally bring the outfit down to earth, even if they're JW Anderson's sparkly ballet flats and they're poking out from a double-zippered high-neck sweater and enormously high-waisted furry pants.

It's a proportional thing.

Speaking of proportions, this season's flat footwear are all outta shape, pricewise.

Low-profile shoes are typically quite affordable. Ballet flats, slippers, trek sandals, flip-flops: these are the shoes of the proletariat. Well, the semi-well-heeled prole, I suppose.

But this kinds of footwear is as down-to-earth as it is, well, down to earth. These luxury versions of ordinary flat shoes are physical idiosyncrasies, in a fun way.

It's part of the appeal of the inimitable Chanel espadrille or seeing a wiener dog wear a top hat: familiar, fancy, and quite flat.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Denim Small Shopper
Telfar x Ugg
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XB
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Recycled Half-Zip Wool Fl
Highsnobiety HS05
$200
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT SS24 Is All Andy Warhol
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    COMME des GARÇONS & Nike ACG Hit the Trail for SS24
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Facetasm's SS24 Show Was a Clarks Bonanza!
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Junya Watanabe SS24 Debuted 18 Collabs (Seriously)
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    For SS24, Rick Owens Made His Own Medical Boots
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Loro Piana's Fall/Winter 2023 Cocoon Collection
    Loro Piana’s Cozy Cocoons Are Luxury as Self-Care
    • Style
  • A model wears Chanel flip-flops on the SS24 runway
    At Fashion Week, Footwear Fell Flat — Literally
    • Style
  • valentine's day dunks 2024
    Valentine’s Day Dunks Are for Sole-Mates
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA ONE ONE's Huaka Origins running sneaker in a green "Celery" colorway
    HOKA's Most Overbranded Shoe Is Suddenly More Palatable
    • Sneakers
  • ivy park adidas black collection
    Okay, IVY PARK & adidas' Final Drop Is Actually Good (Maybe Its Best)
    • Style
  • Patta/Nike
    Patta & Nike’s FC Barcelona Collab Runs Deep
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023