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Satisfy’s Fastest adidas Sneaker Cosplays as a Skate Shoe

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
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There is only one thing better than an all-black adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4 sneaker. A matte black Adizero Adios Pro 4 sneaker. Duh.

The Three Stripes is proving this to be undeniably true with a delightfully dark colorway that's teetering over into void territory. Yup. It's that dark.

shop adidas ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 4 SATISFY

For the first time ever, adidas is teaming up with technical running brand Satisfy to turn one of the Three Stripes' speediest sneakers into one of its darkest.

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While adidas is best known for speedy runners and chunky stunners, the Adizero Adios Pro 4 is heavily inspired by skate culture. Yeah, don't be fooled. adidas can get its thrash on.

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The matte black colorway lends the shoe its suave stature, while the asymmetrical gradient spray-paint effect provides that shred-happy aura. It's essentially graffiti in its most elegant form.

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Now, to be clear, even though the Adizero Adios Pro 4 draws heavy inspo from the skate world, it's still a run-focused sneaker at the end of the day.

The proof lies in techy specs like the LightStrike Pro, which cushions against impact and the Energy Rod midsole, which supports faster movements and reduces energy expenditure. It's dressed for the skatpark, but made for the tracks — duality in its gnarliest form.

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In addition to the light-absorbing matte black colorway, Satisfy's Adizero Adios Pro 4 also comes in a light gray and green colorway.

shop adidas here

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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