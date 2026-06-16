adidas' Flat Sneaker Dominance Lands in Osaka

adidas is quite well-traveled. Pick a city, and the Three Stripes likely has a sick sneaker dedicated to it. This global domination is expanding with two new Osaka-themed shoes from the Japan City Series.

In collaboration with British retailer Size?, adidas is taking us to Osaka in slim-soled style.

Trim in every sense of the word, the shoe looks a lot like a Samba, but it's actually inspired by the adidas Athen sneaker, a vintage model from the Three Stripes' City Series.

Rich suede coats the upper, and the flat outsole folds in nicely with the simple nature of the shoe.

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As far as adidas' other Japan City Series sneakers, the Three Stripes has taken its talents to Tokyo and Kyoto as well.

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From muted monogrammed moments to gorgeous green stunners, adidas has mastered the art of paying cultural homage to various cities through super-sick sneakers.

Available on June 12 on the Size? website, the Osaka sneakers come in a blue, red, and white colorway, as well as a taupe-and-turquoise iteration. When it comes to flavors, adidas always has several. But that's not the only thing the Three Stripes has in excess.

Like, obviously, adidas has no shortage of slim sneakers at its disposal, and the Osaka-themed is joining a long line-up of flattened gems. But when it comes to skinny sneakers, the more the merrier.

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