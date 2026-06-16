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adidas' Flat Sneaker Dominance Lands in Osaka

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
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adidas is quite well-traveled. Pick a city, and the Three Stripes likely has a sick sneaker dedicated to it. This global domination is expanding with two new Osaka-themed shoes from the Japan City Series.

In collaboration with British retailer Size?, adidas is taking us to Osaka in slim-soled style.

shop adidas here

Trim in every sense of the word, the shoe looks a lot like a Samba, but it's actually inspired by the adidas Athen sneaker, a vintage model from the Three Stripes' City Series.

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Rich suede coats the upper, and the flat outsole folds in nicely with the simple nature of the shoe.

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As far as adidas' other Japan City Series sneakers, the Three Stripes has taken its talents to Tokyo and Kyoto as well.

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From muted monogrammed moments to gorgeous green stunners, adidas has mastered the art of paying cultural homage to various cities through super-sick sneakers.

Available on June 12 on the Size? website, the Osaka sneakers come in a blue, red, and white colorway, as well as a taupe-and-turquoise iteration. When it comes to flavors, adidas always has several. But that's not the only thing the Three Stripes has in excess.

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Like, obviously, adidas has no shortage of slim sneakers at its disposal, and the Osaka-themed is joining a long line-up of flattened gems. But when it comes to skinny sneakers, the more the merrier.

shop adidas here

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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