Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

atmos' Denim adidas Sneakers Are Peak "Jeakers"

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Canadian tuxedos may never be the same, thanks to adidas' new denim sneaker.

adidas and atmos teamed up to refresh the Sambae, a platformed version of adidas' classic Samba sneaker.

Shop atmos x adidas Sambae

The Japanese retailer gave the Sambae an even bolder look with a denim makeover. The atmos x adidas shoe features crisp denim textures throughout the upper in three washes, including dark, light, and white.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The denim adidas Sambae sneaker is quite literally jeans for the feet, featuring zippers on the heel like traditional denim trousers. The shoes also include denim shoelaces for those who want an even more textural feel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Jean sneakers, or "jeakers," have been having a moment in the shoe world lately.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Several popular brands have swaddled their classic models in various shades of denim.

Nike recently covered the Dunk Low in the "Armory Navy Denim" colorway, while PUMA's Palermo sneaker got an update this summer, using a jean construction and frilly lace, well, laces. adidas and atmos are the latest to add to the craze with their denim platformed Sambaes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With Nike and adidas rolling out efforts so close to the new year, it looks like "jeakers" will be sticking around in 2025.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • adidas' Scrumptious Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is a Butter-Soft Treat
  • adidas’ Italian Sneaker Looks Best in a Canadian Tuxedo
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now