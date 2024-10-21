atmos' Denim adidas Sneakers Are Peak "Jeakers"

Canadian tuxedos may never be the same, thanks to adidas' new denim sneaker.

adidas and atmos teamed up to refresh the Sambae, a platformed version of adidas' classic Samba sneaker.

The Japanese retailer gave the Sambae an even bolder look with a denim makeover. The atmos x adidas shoe features crisp denim textures throughout the upper in three washes, including dark, light, and white.

The denim adidas Sambae sneaker is quite literally jeans for the feet, featuring zippers on the heel like traditional denim trousers. The shoes also include denim shoelaces for those who want an even more textural feel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Jean sneakers, or "jeakers," have been having a moment in the shoe world lately.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Several popular brands have swaddled their classic models in various shades of denim.

Nike recently covered the Dunk Low in the "Armory Navy Denim" colorway, while PUMA's Palermo sneaker got an update this summer, using a jean construction and frilly lace, well, laces. adidas and atmos are the latest to add to the craze with their denim platformed Sambaes.

With Nike and adidas rolling out efforts so close to the new year, it looks like "jeakers" will be sticking around in 2025.