adidas' Sweetest Sneaker Has Turned Punk

adidas' Taekwondo sneaker is going to the ballet. The punk rock ballet that is!

The adidas Taekwondo "Punk Ballet" pack is a pierced-up expansion of adidas' beloved boxing sneaker lineage. The Taekwondo shoe has been experiencing a quiet come-up this year by way of feral slip-ons and silky atmos collabs but now the slim sneaker is taking on a real non-conformist vibe all wrapped in denim.

Anti-establishment — but make it a sneaker.

A true on-foot rebel, the "Punk Ballet" adidas Taekwondo, available soon on adidas’ website for around $100, blends together dainty ballet motifs with hardcore punk embellishments, all atop a frayed denim base. The sneaker’s leather Three Stripes are accented with silver studs, a double-whammy as far as rockstar aura goes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The “Punk Ballet” Taekwondo shoe’s tongue and eyestay are deliciously frayed, adding to the sneaker's blasé-punk vibe while also tapping into the denim craze that’s taking over everything from sneakers to Coachella stages. Curved piercings with (adorable) adidas heart charms puncture the sneaker’s heel tab, while white lace softens up the sneaker's edgy spirit and brings in a more delicate ballet vibe.

Pierced and bejeweled clothing and accessories have been on the up-and-up recently, like Mugler's pierced T-shirt, Balenciaga's pierced-up Le Cagole bag, and Gentle Monster's jewel-licious eyewear offerings.

In the era of over-accessorized accessories, it follows that adidas’ most delicate shoes would try to be jewelry, too.