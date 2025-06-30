adidas Made "Black Cat" Sambas

Good news for the sneakerheads who love both checks and stripes. adidas has designed a "Black Cat" Samba sneaker.

The new Samba rolls off the production belt bathed entirely in black tones, from its leathery interiors to its velvety-smooth suede uppers. adidas also threw in gold branding on the tongue, bringing just a little shimmer and shine to the all-black sneaker.

We've seen "Black Cat" Jordan sneakers and even Nike Air Force 1 Lows before. After all, the "Black Cat" colorway is a Swoosh thing.

However, there have been instances where other other brands have replicated the "Black Cat" energy with their own sneakers. New Balance's premium blacked-out 1500 sneaker and these new Sambas are proof.

adidas

The adidas shoe's official names aren't "Black Cat," of course, but their clean, stealthy appearances check the box.

For those wondering, adidas' "Black Cat" Samba sneakers are expected to launch sometime in the fall season on adidas' website. Expect them to drop for around $100.

