Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas Made "Black Cat" Sambas

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Good news for the sneakerheads who love both checks and stripes. adidas has designed a "Black Cat" Samba sneaker.

The new Samba rolls off the production belt bathed entirely in black tones, from its leathery interiors to its velvety-smooth suede uppers. adidas also threw in gold branding on the tongue, bringing just a little shimmer and shine to the all-black sneaker.

Shop adidas Samba

We've seen "Black Cat" Jordan sneakers and even Nike Air Force 1 Lows before. After all, the "Black Cat" colorway is a Swoosh thing.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

However, there have been instances where other other brands have replicated the "Black Cat" energy with their own sneakers. New Balance's premium blacked-out 1500 sneaker and these new Sambas are proof.

The adidas shoe's official names aren't "Black Cat," of course, but their clean, stealthy appearances check the box.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For those wondering, adidas' "Black Cat" Samba sneakers are expected to launch sometime in the fall season on adidas' website. Expect them to drop for around $100.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasSamba OG W
$91.00
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidas x Wales BonnerThree Stripes Sock
$90.00
Available in:
SML
adidasJapan Decon W
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • A Deconstructed adidas Samba So Undeniably Clean That It’s Collapsible
  • The Classic adidas Samba, Made Thrillingly Frilly
  • The Ridiculously Silky Makeover of adidas' Samba
  • The adidas Samba Went & Got Its Tongue Pierced (Stripes, Too)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Craziest Shox Soccer Shoe Crossover Is Back
  • adidas' Flattest Racing Boots Reborn as Stylish, Textural Masterpieces
  • adidas Made "Black Cat" Sambas
  • Clothes Too Real for the Runway
  • This Ultra-Classic Jordan Sneaker Ain't Just Clean. It's Pure Money
  • The World’s Best Restaurant, ASICS Sneakers & Ultra-Rare Books… All Under One Roof
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now