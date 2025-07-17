Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Of Course, adidas' Clipse Samba Sneaker Is Coke White

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
How do you celebrate dropping an album for the first time in 15 years? With a ridiculously clean adidas Samba, of course. Well, if you're Clipse, that is. 

The rap duo's third studio project, Let God Sort Em Out, dropped July 11 and the album rollout is more deluxe than anything else out right now. Like, what album do you know that comes with its own sneaker?

Ok, so it's not the album's sneaker per se but the Clipse x adidas Samba is an official collab, and the shoe is just as crisp as you'd imagine.

The slightly off-white Samba dons a stark white Three Stripes, which bolsters the understated luxury of the simple sneaker. Pusha T and an all-white look? Too easy.

The flipped-out tongue, à la Wales Bonner's lionized Sambas, enhances the sneaker's fashion-forwardness.

In addition to the adidas branding at the rear, the sneaker’s heel wears a "CLiPSE" logo right underneath. And beneath the tongue, the Clipse Samba — soon be available via adidas' website — hides a small "THORN" logo in reference to the brothers' last name, Thornton.

Both Pusha T and No Malice have well-established style profiles. Much like their childhood friend and fashion don, Pharrell Williams,(who is also quite the adidas stan) the Clipse are stylish on a molecular level.

For Pusha T, this manifests as serving as a Louis Vuitton ambassador and debuting long-awaited Clipse single “Whips & Chains” for the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, which was also Pharrell’s debut.

Plus, when he isn't instigating some of the biggest rap beefs of the millennium, Pusha T is getting a fit off. Sometimes he's doing both at the same time. 

This doesn't come as a surprise to those hip to the BAPE lore that planted the seeds that almost impossibly lead to the Drake versus Kendrick beef we know today. Anybody who stands on such business behind a BAPE hoodie clearly doesn't play when it comes to putting that ish on.

adidas

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
