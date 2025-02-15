Everything About Pharrell's adidas Superstar Is Normal. Except Its Size

Clearly, nobody has told Pharrell Williams that slim sneakers are all the rage now. The Louis Vuitton creative director is poised to release one of the biggest, burliest, puffiest adidas Superstars in existence.

And it comes shortly after he previewed a bulky pair of collaborative adidas dad shoes as well as an equally chunky skate-inspired LV sneaker.

At a time when the fashion industry is embracing dainty, flat shoes, Pharrell is doing the opposite. And who can blame him, it takes a sizeable silhouette for his footwear to be seen under the wide opening of his trademark bell-bottomed jeans.

The adidas Superstar 92 is oversized enough not to be swallowed whole by Pharrell’s favorite jeans. How can I say this with so much certainty? Well, because he’s been wearing the shoes for close to a year.

It’s been so long since we first saw the puffy Superstar that I’d started to think it would never be released to the public. But now, finally, it is being unleashed in all its gargantuan glory.

Arriving in the adidas Superstar's two signature colorways — white and black — the adidas x Pharrell Williams Superstar 92 is effectively a regular adidas Superstar, but puffed up to new proportions.

The collaborative shoe is arriving at select retailers, including Social Status and A Ma Maniére, on February 15.

After this initial drop, the shoe is expected to get a wider, worldwide release. However, there’s no word yet on when that’ll be.

For adidas, this Pharrell collaboration is just one of many noteworthy Superstar releases it has in the pipeline. Next week, a German-made Superstar with JJJJOUND is being released and it has an $800 pair of Superstars arriving with its newly founded luxury label.

A classic, instantly recognizable sneaker, the adidas Superstar is constantly evolving.