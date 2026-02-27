Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas’ Brunch-Ready Samba Is Straight from the Chocolate Factory

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's one thing for adidas to turn the Samba into a brunch-worthy dress shoe, the Samba Freizeit. It's another thing to make it even more delicious by wrapping it in chocolatey leather.

That's right, adidas has introduced another version of its classy, chunky-soled Samba LX Freizeit, this time dressed in quality brown leather.

Sounds simple, right? Really, it's better. Between the textured brown leather and overall tonal look, the Samba "dress shoe" has this candy-like feel, as if it came straight from Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

It's complete with brown suede accents and a refined overall look similar to the Samba WTR. Altogether, the brown Samba Freizeit strikes a balance between dapperness and deliciousness.

adidas has previously introduced the Samba LX Freizeit in an all-black colorway. Plus, it also received a nice spin from Song for the Mute.

Surprisingly, adidas has only designed a few Samba Freizeits during the era of dressy sneakers. But then again, less is more (less Samba Freizeits now, more to come later?).

For now, the chocolatey brown Samba LX Freizeit sneaker is now up for grabs on adidas' website for the usual price of $160.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
