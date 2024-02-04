Wales Bonner's New adidas Sneakers Are a Mood (or Two)

More Wales Bonner x adidas sneakers? Keep 'em coming, please.

The Wales Bonner x adidas collaboration shows no signs of slowing down in 2024, with yet another sneaker surfacing from the duo's pending collection.

Wales Bonner's latest adidas shoe first appeared on the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 runway, almost immediately capturing attention with its half metallic silver, half snakeskin look.

In new detailed close-ups, we get better looks at the split between shiny and wild, almost like a combination of Wales Bonner's coveted silver Sambas and anticipated snakeskin takes.

The interesting thing about Wales Bonner's SS24 sneakers is that it doesn't like the average Samba. There are some hints of TikTok's favorite model in the newest collaborative sneaker, particularly parts of the sole.

Elsewhere, the newest Wales Bonner x adidas sneaker looks more along the lines of a retro adidas runner, like the adidas SL '72 or Country sneakers (Wales Bonner gave both silhouettes proper spins in the past, too).

It makes sense, really, with the runner-like sneaker hailing from Wales Bonner's "Marathon" collection, which also featured a second yellow sneaker collab.

Wales Bonner's spliced adidas sneakers are another nice spin by the London-based designer, adding on to a pretty promising lineup of other cool kicks.

In addition to the SS24 sneakers, Wales Bonner and adidas have plenty more Sambas in store for 2024, including a black-studded, snakeskin, and a white/blue iterations.

Wales Bonner's last batch of adidas sneakers left us well fed in 2023. With these 2024 drops rolling in by the day, it's safe to say that we'll be nourished with Wales Bonner x adidas shoes this year as well (if we can all successfully cop).