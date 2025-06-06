Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines

We may be in a post-Samba era, but the OG adidas model is still shining. Literally.

For its latest makeover, the Samba gets bathed in glitter, resulting in an incredibly sparkly iteration called the Samba Shine (a very appropriate name).

The Samba sneaker isn't completely sparkled out, though. The shoe also features nice crisp leather Three Stripes and heel tabs, as well as its classic gum rubber sole underfoot, for some textural contrast.

The adidas Samba Shine arrives in two colorways: black and silver metallic. It is expected to drop sometime this year at adidas for around the model's usual retail price of $100.

A shiny Samba for the holiday season isn't sounding too bad right now. Hopefully, adidas will make this happen.

adidas may be releasing several Samba-ish sneakers right now. However, the brand hasn't forgotten the model that started it all.

adidas continues to show love to the Samba, keeping it fresh with trendy spins. In just the last few months, adidas has delivered luxe long-tongue versions, pairs with zippers, and even Sambas cracked in Wales Bonner-style silver leather.

These latest twinkling pairs are just all the more proof that the Samba is still a star.

