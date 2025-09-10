Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Only Chromed-Out adidas Samba With Punkish Polish

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
adidas is good for a metallic Samba sneaker. Whether it's a shiny silver Wales Bonner Samba or a cracked chrome Samba, adidas is well-versed in the world of metallic shoes. 

There are a lot of silver Samba sneakers out there. So what’s one more? After all, you can never really have too much of a good thing.

At a glance, this silver Samba might look like any other chrome adidas sneaker out there. But this one is different, I swear!

shop adidas samba here
Where notable silver-tinged Sambas like Wales Bonner's famed flip-tongue sneaker and the silky satin rendition opt for white laces and trimmings, this chrome Samba rocks a black Three Stripes and matching laces. Pretty punk rock as far as silver Sambas are concerned.

So yes, this is technically just another metallic Samba sneaker, but it does recoup a slight edge thanks to muted elements like the black toe-guard and heel tab. 

There are tons of silver-licious Sambas out there, but this is the solitary silver and black colorway out right now, marking the sneaker, available on the adidas website for $160, as a worthy addition to adidas’ lengthy metallic shoe arsenal. When it comes to recreating the proverbial wheel with similar sneaker colorways, subtle shakeups are key.

This is how we get subtle variations of classic shoes like butterfly-adorned Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and the many, many silver Sambas out there.

Sure, it's all been done before, but not quite like this.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
