Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

An adidas Samba So Quietly Boring, It’s Beautifully Charming

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 6

Sometimes “boring” is better, even beautiful. The Samba, a sneaker whose upper seems to get a facelift every other day, takes a breather with the adidas Samba in “Wonder White/Core Olive.”

It’s a return to the flat shoe’s roots that slides straight into staple basics territory, in the best way.

Shop adidas

You might call it understated or minimal, but really, this is just the Samba being itself. No glossy dress-shoe leather or loafer cosplay, just muted beige leather, soft suede overlays, and deep olive stripes wrapped in an almost monochromatic finish.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s a subtle upgrade from the leathery 1970s indoor-soccer roots of adidas’ most popular sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The colorway uses that stealthy trick brands tend to pull when luxury is on the spec sheet, like Fear of God’s neutral palettes or, more recently, the luxified blood-red Nike LD-1000.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This Samba’s a subtle plaid insole adds the feel of a British trench coat, but otherwise, this shoe keeps things classic. In a world of constant reworks, that restraint feels refreshing.

Similar to the Nike Air Force 1 or New Balance 990, adidas’ Samba has become a canvas for craziness. One week it’s simple suede, the next it’s Wales Bonner fringe or snake-embossed leather. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The “Wonder White/Core Olive” sneaker, expected to drop soon for $90 on adidas’ website, proves that the Samba’s secret isn’t constant change. It’s knowing exactly when to chill.

Shop New Arrvials

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Classic Beige Samba But Better
  • Clarks Wallabee, Meet adidas UltraBOOST (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas' Finest Italian-Made Clog Joins Thug Club's Medieval Biker Gang
  • adidas’ Superstar Looks Even Better in a Leather Jacket
What To Read Next
  • Royal Blue? No, Nike’s Dyed Suede Shoe is Majestically Diffused
  • An adidas Samba So Quietly Boring, It’s Beautifully Charming
  • If You Thought adidas Outerwear Was All Track Jackets, You've Got Another Thing Comin'
  • Nike Told Its Best Air Max Sneaker To Zip It
  • Vans' Flattest Sneaker Goes Miu Miu
  • A Good Bag Looks Better With Character. A Great Bag Already Has It
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now