When Quiet Luxury Comes for Nike's Most Elegant Retro Runner

You wouldn’t normally call Nike runners tasty, but these shoes are downright delicious.

The Nike LD-1000 was originally built for distance, an early example of Nike’s athletic footwear prowess, but understated fast-casual company Aritzia turns it into something richer.

Best known for offering affordable everyday basics of the quiet (albeit not particularly luxury) sort, Aritzia applies that same touch to Nike’s ‘70s runner sneaker in full-grain chocolate leather with elegantly stitched branding and a small bronze clover charm near the laces.

With the sneaker’s usual suede and mesh fabrication ditched, the LD-1000 becomes something softer, slower, and quietly indulgent.

First released in 1977, Nike’s LD-1000 started life as a long-distance runner before its flared heel design was retired.

In 2024, the Swoosh brought it back as a lifestyle play, giving rise to knitted “grandpa-core” editions and kawaii makeovers for Japan’s Culture Day.

The LD-1000 sits neatly among Nike revivals like the waffled-up Bode Astro Grabber and Jacquemus' Nike Moon Shoes, sneakers born for the track that evolved into daily drivers.

Aritzia has a knack for turning functional, already-popular sneaker staples into next-level wardrobe heroes, from ASICS GEL-Kayano 14s to Salomon trail-running XT-6s. Now it gives the LD-1000 the same treatment, pushing the 1970s runner further into fashion territory come October 30 for $125 via Nike's website.

The timing couldn’t be better. The ’70s running shoe is having a moment, a fixture under Bottega’s leather trousers and wrapped in plush materials by labels like Jil Sander.

