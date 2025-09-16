Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Art of the Perfect Grey Sneaker, Mastered by adidas

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

One of the great things about the adidas Samba is its versatility. The model looks good in something wild like snakeskin, but it's just as appealing, if not better, in a no-frill concept like the latest grey scheme.

The newest adidas Samba sneaker comes in a tonal grey colorway, featuring soft grey suede uppers joined by a grey classic rubber sole. Did I mention the whole thing is grey?

It's the same vein as those "Cardboard" Sambas sneakers, which weren't exactly made of cardboard, it turns out. However, both Sambas followed a monochromatic, smooth suede look.

adidas has released grey Sambas before, including tough pairs made of Cordura. However, these latest sneakers are exceptionally pleasant, thanks to their all-grey design. It's as if adidas cracked the code for creating the perfect grey casual shoe.

The brand has released numerous versions of the adidas Samba, ranging from sparkly glitter-covered pairs to tweed versions. But sometimes, a simple grey suede Samba does just the trick.

The latest pairs aren't an easy cop, either. Currently, the grey adidas Sambas are exclusively available at 417 Edifice, essentially Baycrew's website, for ¥15,950 (approximately $109).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
