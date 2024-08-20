adidas' Samba Sneaker Goes Grandpa Mode for Fall

The Samba may have been dethroned as adidas' hottest sneaker. But that's not stopping the model from looking stylish as heck. After enjoying dainty lace treatments and skate-ready makeovers, the low-rise shoe returns looking classic, somewhat elderly, and incredibly fall-ready.

Let's just dive right in: adidas' latest Samba sneakers comes wrapped in the fuzzy Harris Tweed material and offered in two fall-worthy beige and brown colorways.

What's more, velvety suede and buttery leather touches join the tweed base layer on the Samba's upper, resulting in an incredibly fashionable and Scottish transformation.

After all, Harris Tweed is made in Scotland and has been at least the 19th Century. Now that's class.

As such, this adidas Samba is kind of a killer grandpa flex, reminding me of those years-old woven coats that the grandads can't wait to pull out during the winter.

Surprisingly, tweed Sambas aren't unheard of. In 2021, the sportswear brand dropped these same colorways but with a slight gorpcore vibe (translation: they came with bright orange pull tabs).

The latest Samba may no longer have the outdoorsy charm, but it certainly goes all in the deliciously wooly texture, right in time for that first chilly autumn breeze.

Whether we're collectively over the Samba wave or not, the adidas Samba remains the best blueprint for adidas' latest footwear drops — and those from other brands, too, including some of the biggest luxury players.

Slim, sporty, and essentially Samba-esque sneakers are all the rage right now, including the trendy SL 72 shoe, though none of these newcomers are nearly as ubiquitous as the Samba, which is why adidas' recent remixes are all the more welcome to distinguish the fresh from the familiar.

So, in a way, the Samba is still king...and dressing the part in classy tweed.