Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Super-Spiffy adidas Stan Smith Dress Shoe for Bikini Bottom’s Finest Fry Cook

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 2

adidas' cleanest Stan Smith Freizeit shoe is for a particular yellow sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

Yes, that's right. SpongeBob SquarePants is getting his own Stan Smith "dress shoe."

Shop adidas

The Stan Smith Freizeit is kind of the perfect shoe for the yellow sponge, who's always dressed to impress with his collared white shirt and tie, belted brown trousers, and striped knee-high socks. Don't forget the polished shoes, either.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The dressy adidas model is quite literally what the character would wear in real life, if he were a Three Stripes fanatic.

The SpongeBob sneakers are similar to a previous pair of Stan Smith Freizeit shoes, but they're extra glossy, much like his shiny shoes from the hit animation series.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

These latest versions naturally feature the character's face on the tongue and co-branding on the insoles that marry the SpongeBob graphic art style with adidas logos.

SpongeBob's Stan Smith Freizeit is joined by a pink Patrick Star x adidas Superstar sneaker, of course, keeping the longtime best friends close. Both pairs are expected to drop on November 15 on adidas' website, retailing between $130 and $140.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Being a SpongeBob fan has never looked more stylish. There's Cactus Plant Flea Market merch and even crazy Supreme jackets for folks to enjoy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, lovers of the series get the chance to cop a super-slick adidas shoe inspired by their favorite sponge.

Shop adidas

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Lowkey Luxury of adidas' Thin-Soled Stan Smith
  • adidas' Flattest Stan Smith Sneakers Have Been Gloriously Girlcore'd
  • A Leather adidas Slipper of Pure Quiet Luxury
  • adidas' Most Minimalist Sneaker as a Lowkey Stylish Ballet Flat
  • Making Chunky Dress Shoes From Flat-Soled adidas Sambas
What To Read Next
  • Debuting in the Void: Considering the Impact of an Historic Fashion Season
  • This Fluff-tastic Vans Sneaker Is Basically a Skate-able Sweater
  • Wait, Nike x Carhartt WIP Is Back?
  • A Super-Spiffy adidas Stan Smith Dress Shoe for Bikini Bottom’s Finest Fry Cook
  • The Shirt Jackets to Beat All Shirt Jackets
  • The Best Fall Sneakers to Spice Up Your Rotation
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now