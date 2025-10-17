A Super-Spiffy adidas Stan Smith Dress Shoe for Bikini Bottom’s Finest Fry Cook

adidas' cleanest Stan Smith Freizeit shoe is for a particular yellow sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

Yes, that's right. SpongeBob SquarePants is getting his own Stan Smith "dress shoe."

The Stan Smith Freizeit is kind of the perfect shoe for the yellow sponge, who's always dressed to impress with his collared white shirt and tie, belted brown trousers, and striped knee-high socks. Don't forget the polished shoes, either.

The dressy adidas model is quite literally what the character would wear in real life, if he were a Three Stripes fanatic.

The SpongeBob sneakers are similar to a previous pair of Stan Smith Freizeit shoes, but they're extra glossy, much like his shiny shoes from the hit animation series.

These latest versions naturally feature the character's face on the tongue and co-branding on the insoles that marry the SpongeBob graphic art style with adidas logos.

SpongeBob's Stan Smith Freizeit is joined by a pink Patrick Star x adidas Superstar sneaker, of course, keeping the longtime best friends close. Both pairs are expected to drop on November 15 on adidas' website, retailing between $130 and $140.

Being a SpongeBob fan has never looked more stylish. There's Cactus Plant Flea Market merch and even crazy Supreme jackets for folks to enjoy.

Now, lovers of the series get the chance to cop a super-slick adidas shoe inspired by their favorite sponge.

