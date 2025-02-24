adidas' Chunkster Clogs Have XXXL Fuzz Factor

Remember adidas' Stan Smith mule? Well, they just got cozier.

adidas has introduced a new version of its chunky Stan Smith mules, this time crafted with fleece uppers and interiors. The clogs are also bathed in this creamy white shade, resulting in this clean and undoubtedly fluffy look for the chunk-tastic mules.

Launched in 2023, the Stan Smith mules didn't look like a Stan Smith at all (and there's been a more literal Stan Smith mule before). But the vision became somewhat clear after a deeper dive into the shoe's quieter details. Most notably, the mules featured these breezy three holes on the side, which nod to the Stan Smith's signature Three Stripes holes on its sidewalls.

And although super stacked, the Stan Smith mules are also quite sleek in their design, much like the classic tennis shoe turned fashion icons.

Perhaps the most intriguing thing about the Stan Smith mules — besides its admirably beefy build — is their lightweight foam construction. The latest still features adidas' signature foam; it's just hiding underneath all that fluff.

Right now, the new fleece adidas Stan Smith mules are currently available at adidas Japan. It's unknown if they will get a wider release, but hopefully, adidas will decide before the switch to spring.

If not, there's plenty other adidas slip-ons to enjoy like those IIInfinity mules and the adiClog "Birks." Hold the fleece, though.