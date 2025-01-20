Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Italian-Crafted Clog Is an Extra Luxe & Sporty Birkenstock, Basically

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

In the last couple of years, adidas has really pushed for trendy mule styles that maintains its sportswear origins and keeps up with fashion's slip-on shoe obsessions. Admittedly, the brand has given us some crazy-cool drops in the process, like those stacked Stan Smith clogs and the futuristic IIInfinity mule. Of course, we can't leave out the adidas "Crocs," a.k.a. the breezy Adilette clog.

adidas slips back into business for 2025 with its reborn Adiclog model, which looks like a sporty and super luxe Birkenstock. Similar to the beloved Birkenstock Boston, the Adiclog features this effortlessly cushy setup with nice velvet-like uppers, a classic round toe, and cozy-looking footbed.

adidas clogs stand out a bit more, though, thanks to the lustrous leather straps locking down the shoes. Really, it's just adidas' signature Three Stripes branding (extra buttery edition, of course).

adidas
adidas' Adiclog finishes with a sort of sports-mode sole, and it came with an exciting fashion-y surprise, a "Made in Italy" stamp. The adidas clog already looked pretty luxe to begin with, and the branding on the bottom confirms it.

If it's anything like adidas' previous "Made in Italy" shoes, the Adiclog should feature a fancy, Italian-crafted construction made with premium materials.

The Adiclog advances adidas' tradition of flying its models to other countries for specialized and top-quality transformations. The Samba is a frequent flyer to Italy, having enjoyed several "Made in Italy" iterations (croc skin pairs included). And the Superstar recently got a German and Japan-made upgrade, thanks to JJJJound.

Already, the revived adidas Adiclog has proved its worth of a luxurious Italian makeover.

And for those looking to cop, adidas' Adiclog slip-on is expected to land on January 23 at adidas, in two no-fail colorways, brown and black.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
