adidas' IIInfinity series welcomes a new member to the family — and I'm not talking about another cool-looking basketball sneaker (even though adidas is so good at making them). Instead, the line has expanded its reach into the slip-on game and dropped a chonky foam basketball mule.

Everyone say hello to the adidas adiFOM IIInfinity mule.

The adidas IIInfinity mule looks like IIInfinity other basketball shoes, just in the form of an effortless slide-in shoe — and made of foam, of course.

The mules' overall sleek design even echoes the futuristic builds of buzzy models like the Crazy IIInfinity and Mad IIInfinity. Why, the IIInfinity clog's toe box curves like its elder B-ball siblings.

The adidas' latest mule not only advances the adidas' IIInfinity series but its adiFOM efforts as well. adidas has been really into dishing out foam remakes of its classics, having dropped ultra-platformed Stan Smith clogs and even laceless shell-toed steppers.

adidas unveiled its sleek adiFOM IIInfinity mule during a crisp cold All-Star Weekend in February. Even when next to equally stunning upcoming basketball shoes, folks couldn't stop talking about adidas turning its trendy sneakers into a mule (again).

Since then, the adiFOM IIInfinity Mule has appeared in a plethora of colorways, including cream, red, black, purple, olive green, and silver options.

With the temperatures finally warming up, the adiFOM IIInfinity mule is finally ready for its big moment. Basically, it's about time for a launch!

Currently, the adidas adiFOM IIInfinity clogs are up for grabs at select international stores like adidas Taiwan and atmos Pink. Let's hope adidas will soon bless the states with its beefy foam mules.