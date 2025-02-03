Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Luxe, Croc-Textured Superstar Has Wales Bonner Energy

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas is back with another vintage-style Superstar sneaker, now designed with luxe crocodile-patterned black leather. Hm, croc Superstars, you say? adidas has made yet another sneaker oozing Wales Bonner energy.

For context, Wales Bonner's most recent adidas collaboration featured the Samba, Samba MN, and Superstar. Each sneaker boasted faux crocodile leather uppers plus other elegant details like silky satin linings and gilded branding moments.


adidas' latest Superstar certainly channels the London-based designer's codes, especially with the croc textures. Not to mention, this is a Superstar Vintage, designed with intentional yellowing and deliberate aging. The Wales Bonner Superstars also looked like they were plucked from a different time, appearing in a tasteful off-white shade. adidas' in-line Superstars, on the other hand, come in black.

adidas already made its own Wales Bonner Samba without, well, Wales Bonner. The brand recently dropped a pack of furry cheetah Sambas, which flew off shelves swiftly.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
The general release Sambas were really the next best thing to scoring Wales Bonner's sold-out leopard adidas shoes, which now go for almost $1,000 on the resale market.

Thankfully, the cheetah Sambas aren't reselling at chest-clutching numbers like the Wales Bonner collab. The resale price is currently in the $200 range.

But for those looking to score a similar croc Superstar, you're in luck. adidas' latest Superstar Vintage sneaker is scheduled to land at stores like SVD and BSTN on February 6.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
