Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Laceless Leopard Slip-on Shoe Is as Feral as It Is Flat

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 5

The adidas Taekwondo's moment is now. The ultra-flat sneaker is one of the more exciting arrivals to hit the slim-shoe scene as it abandons traditional laces for a slip-on mechanism. And now that it wears a bold leopard pattern, adidas' Taekwondo is also probably the wildest.

Bold animal prints are like a skip-the-line pass for becoming an "It" shoe.

Shop adidas Taekwondo

Take the Wales Bonner leopard Samba sneaker, an unbelievably popular sneaker largely responsible for the animal hair movement taking over the shoe business right now.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

When you combine a sleek silhouette with an absolutely feral outer, you get a sneaker that's appropriate for both day-to-day wear and as a statement moment.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's not just the animalistic nature of the Taekwondo that makes this colorway such a stunner — it also has the whole of Hollywood on its side.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Ok, so not literally, but well-dressed celebrities really do like this shoe.

Before he was making the entirety of TikTok cry with "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," Bad Bunny was pulling up to date nights with Kendall Jenner in his "Ballerina" adidas sneaker which clearly took notes from the Taekwondo’s playbook.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And Gracie Abrams' took a black pair of the Taekwondo adidas for a spin while promoting new album The Secret of Us.

The flat shoe movement has hit a bit of a plateau recently, as on-trend thicker sneakers like the beiged-out Nike Shox swoop in for the kill.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

But the Taekwondo's obscure build and new loud print is unique enough to stand out in a sea of overdone flat sneakers—sorry, Samba stans. Another plus: The Taekwondo is widely available on adidas' website for a very reasonable $100.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Scrumptious Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is a Butter-Soft Treat
  • adidas’ Italian Sneaker Looks Best in a Canadian Tuxedo
  • adidas’ Brunch-Ready Samba Is Straight from the Chocolate Factory
  • This Suave adidas Dress Shoe Is Literally an Espresso Sunrise
What To Read Next
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now