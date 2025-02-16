adidas' Laceless Leopard Slip-on Shoe Is as Feral as It Is Flat

The adidas Taekwondo's moment is now. The ultra-flat sneaker is one of the more exciting arrivals to hit the slim-shoe scene as it abandons traditional laces for a slip-on mechanism. And now that it wears a bold leopard pattern, adidas' Taekwondo is also probably the wildest.

Bold animal prints are like a skip-the-line pass for becoming an "It" shoe.

Take the Wales Bonner leopard Samba sneaker, an unbelievably popular sneaker largely responsible for the animal hair movement taking over the shoe business right now.

When you combine a sleek silhouette with an absolutely feral outer, you get a sneaker that's appropriate for both day-to-day wear and as a statement moment.

It's not just the animalistic nature of the Taekwondo that makes this colorway such a stunner — it also has the whole of Hollywood on its side.

Ok, so not literally, but well-dressed celebrities really do like this shoe.

Before he was making the entirety of TikTok cry with "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," Bad Bunny was pulling up to date nights with Kendall Jenner in his "Ballerina" adidas sneaker which clearly took notes from the Taekwondo’s playbook.

And Gracie Abrams' took a black pair of the Taekwondo adidas for a spin while promoting new album The Secret of Us.

The flat shoe movement has hit a bit of a plateau recently, as on-trend thicker sneakers like the beiged-out Nike Shox swoop in for the kill.

But the Taekwondo's obscure build and new loud print is unique enough to stand out in a sea of overdone flat sneakers—sorry, Samba stans. Another plus: The Taekwondo is widely available on adidas' website for a very reasonable $100.