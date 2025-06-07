Even With Shoelaces, adidas’ Most Stylish Flat Shoe Still Bangs

adidas' laceless Taekwondo sneaker does indeed come with laces.

The name of this model is the adidas Taekwondo Lace, which is the same flat-soled, buttery Taekwondo sneaker as before but with shoelaces.

It's not exactly a new thing. Some pre-revival pairs came with laces concealed underneath the tongue flap, and appeared alongside the slick, lace-free Taekwondo.

Not to mention, the Bad Bunny's Taekwondo-inspired sneaker and the Taekwondo Mei Ballet sneaker also feature laces. They were both more prima ballerina-style, though.

The effortlessly and uniquely stylish appeal of the slip-on Taekwondo remains undefeated (and fashion's favorite shoe). However, the lace-up version offers a more traditional sneaker look, answering the prayers of those who've longed for Taekwondos with shoelaces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There are plenty of Taekwondo Laces to go around, too. adidas currently has several colorways available on its website, including black, white, and metallic options. The sneakers typically retail for around $90, which is surprisingly more affordable than the lace-free versions.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.