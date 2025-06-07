Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Even With Shoelaces, adidas’ Most Stylish Flat Shoe Still Bangs

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' laceless Taekwondo sneaker does indeed come with laces.

The name of this model is the adidas Taekwondo Lace, which is the same flat-soled, buttery Taekwondo sneaker as before but with shoelaces.

It's not exactly a new thing. Some pre-revival pairs came with laces concealed underneath the tongue flap, and appeared alongside the slick, lace-free Taekwondo.

Not to mention, the Bad Bunny's Taekwondo-inspired sneaker and the Taekwondo Mei Ballet sneaker also feature laces. They were both more prima ballerina-style, though.

The effortlessly and uniquely stylish appeal of the slip-on Taekwondo remains undefeated (and fashion's favorite shoe). However, the lace-up version offers a more traditional sneaker look, answering the prayers of those who've longed for Taekwondos with shoelaces.

There are plenty of Taekwondo Laces to go around, too. adidas currently has several colorways available on its website, including black, white, and metallic options. The sneakers typically retail for around $90, which is surprisingly more affordable than the lace-free versions.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
