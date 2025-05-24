Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Reborn Running Shoe Makes Ghosting Look Great (& Flat)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Things are getting spooky at adidas (in a good way). The sportswear brand has dusted off another flat performance sneaker from its archives. The name? The adidas Ghost Sprint.

In the early 2000s, the adidas sneaker went by the name Ghost Ride Sprint, debuting as this low-top, lowkey, and low-soled sneaker. It's like a flattened Megaride sneaker, sharing a similar upper structure but without the bouncy bottoms.

Funny enough, adidas has a Mega Ghostride shoe, an updated Megaride from the aughts set to be revived this year.

But right now, we're talking about the Ghost Sprint. The new-old adidas sneaker has all the makings to be the next fave adidas shoe. It has a low-slung vibe, a slender shape, and flat soles like many of today's "it" shoes, including adidas' own Tokyo and Taekwondo Mei sneakers.

And it certainly stands out, offering a much more sporty look compared to other trendy flat shoes that lean more towards the lifestyle side. Plus, it arrives in this gleaming monochromatic "Silver Metallic" colorway for its relaunch, a sign that the Ghost Sprint is ready to shine again.

The adidas Ghost Sprint sneaker is expected to make a full comeback this summer at adidas. According to sneaker leakers, this silver iteration is just one of many schemes to come from the model's rebirth.

In adidas' case, going ghost isn't a bad thing at all.

