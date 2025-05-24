Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
adidas' Luxuriously Hairy Sambas Graduated from the School of Wales Bonner

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas has its own pony hair Sambas. No Wales Bonner required.

The brand's latest pack of furry Samba sneakers comes in cream white and fox brown (basically burgundy). In addition to buttery leather touches, the shoes offer up luxuriously hairy foundations for the uppers.

It's another adidas general release straight from the book of Wales Bonner. The latest in-line versions ooze the same feels of the fashion label's FW23 adidas collab, down to the pony hair materials and similar season-worthy colorways.

adidas has dished out many Wales Bonner-flavored shoes in between collabs with the actual London-based brand. On top of shiny silver Gazelles, adidas dropped a leopard Samba sneaker, which flew off store shelves just as quickly as the Wales Bonner iterations, might I add.

In short, adidas is just like the rest of us. The sportswear brand loves Wales Bonner, clearly, and Wales Bonner says, "Right back at ya." As we speak, the pairing is preparing their next collab together, which includes the all-new and fantastically flat Karintha Lo (plus a suede, boneless Superstar Hi).

But if you missed out on the previous pony hair Wales Bonner Sambas, the newest adidas versions are the next best thing. Expect them to drop at adidas in October.

If they're anything like the Wales Bonner pairs or even adidas' viral Wales Bonner-ish shoes, good luck.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
