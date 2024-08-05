adidas’ Secretly Good Sneaker Pushes the Samba Further Aside

The adidas SL 72 may have recently ended the Samba’s reign as fashion’s hottest sneaker. But another new archival silhouette is quietly stepping up to the plate.

Though adidas Handball Spezial has been around for decades, I’ve been seeing the sneaker all over the streets and leading a few noteworthy collaborations as of late (anyone in the mood for some tongue action?). Initially released in 1977 as indoor sports shoes, European football fans later adopted the adidas sneaker, before hitting a more mainstream stride in recent years.

The adidas Spezial sneaker is made up of the easily recognizable classic Three Stripe branding along the upper, plus a tonal logo imprint on the rubber midsole. The German label’s logo can also be seen on the tongue. I’ve had my eyes on the shoe, appreciating the subtleness of the Spezial that offers easy wearing to those who favor a less obvious style of dressing.

The latest iteration of the Spezial, scheduled to drop in August, features a, well, new special design just in time for fall. The adidas sneakers showcase plush quilted textures covering the vamp and the outers, joined by shiny patent touches around the heel and toe.

Another neat upgrade is the sole, which is now painted black rather than the shoe’s standard gummy brown sole, for a stylishly clean look.

Previous years saw the Samba as adidas’ most sought-after shoe, constantly selling out and consistently cosigned by stylish faces like Rihanna and Hailey Bieber.

The SL 72 may be the star now, but the Spezial appears to be aiming for its spot with notable team-ups and unique designs. This isn’t the first time a trendy adidas sneaker has faced off with another in-house shoe, either. In 2022, the Gazelle went head-to-head with the Samba, and the following year, the skate-worthy Campus 00’s was a surprisingly chunky hit.

Who knows? Maybe with the new Spezial drop, there will be a new adidas shoe on the block, snatching the crown from the SL 72.