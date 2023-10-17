Y-3’s GENDO Sneaker Is on Another Level & Then Some

After over two decades together, adidas and Yohji Yamamoto are still going strong with even stronger apparel and sneakers. In addition to issuing their own footwear models, the Y-3 partnership continues to dish out Yamamoto-fied classics, like unraveled Gazelles and Qasa-level Ultraboosts.

For their latest drop, Y-3 maintains their 20-year streak of innovative designs with the GENDO sneaker, perhaps the pair's most avante-garde kicks yet.

Debuted during Yohji Yamamoto's Spring/Summer 2023 show, Y-3's GENDO sneaker was hard to ignore on the runway. It's huge!

At the core, the GENDO is all Superstar, with premium leather uppers and an unmistakable shell toe. Then you get to the sneaker's base, where you're met with a tall platform sole carved out and autographed by Yohji Yamamoto.

The GENDO Superstar — which also appeared in Y-3's SS24 campaign — arrives in two colorways, tonal black and white/black, both expected to launch on October 21.

For the launch on Y-3's website and the CONFIRMED app, a GENDO Pro sneaker will be up for grabs, which sees the adidas Pro Model reimagined with that next-level sole and a zipper lace system.

Y-3's GENDO shoe almost looks like adidas classics ready for the ice rink, but please don't try to skate in these. These are for flexing purposes only.