The Most Advanced Sponges You’ll Ever Slip on Your Feet

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
adidas
Give it to adidas to put sponges under your feet and somehow make it work.

That’s the energy behind the new adidas Zponge Flux sneaker, the first silhouette built on the brand’s next cushioning material, Zponge.

The name says it all. The Zponge sneakers’ midsole is porous, squishy, and almost demands to be squeezed.

Think adidas Boost’s bubbly comfort reimagined as lunar sponge tech. It’s soft, bouncy, and just weird enough to feel new.

Up top, adidas’ new Adiflux slip-on shoe's upper keeps things stripped-back and futuristic, letting the sole stay the star.

In black, the Zponge Flux reads like stealth techwear for a lunar commute. In yellow, orange, and blue, it turns cartoonish, SpongeBob energy dialed into sneaker form.

It’s not the first time adidas has pulled this off. Boost was once dismissed as toy-like foam before it became Ultraboost and YEEZY history. The Foam Runner looked like a Croc-coded alien until it became a streetwear staple. That’s adidas at its best, turning ridicule into wearability, absurdity into innovation.

Sneaker culture needs weirdness to stay fun, and Zponge proves adidas still knows how to push tech forward when it wants to.

The adidas Zponge Flux lands later this year on adidas' websites. At $130, they may be some of the priciest sponges you’ll ever slip into, but they’re also the most innovative and foot-friendly.

