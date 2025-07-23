adidas Is Running on Futuristic Sponges Now

How do you top adidas’ legendary Boost tech? Apparently, with sponges.

The adidas Zponge sneaker wears the sportswear brand’s newest cushioning system and functions as an extra soft reset for its performance-meets-lifestyle lineup.

This shoe lighter, bouncier, and (yes) inspired by the springy, rebounding softness of actual sponges.

The Zponge’s silhouette itself is surprisingly understated, ditching the bubbly Boost underfoot for something sleeker, more ergonomic, and a little lunar. Think moon rock soles with just enough bounce to help you moonwalk through marathon days or long city commutes.

Available at adidas for $129, the Zponge sneaker isn’t just tech for tech’s sake.

It’s adidas officially moving on from Boost, the same foam that powered its biggest moments, from Ultraboost highs to Yeezy-era dominance.

With this Zponge shoe, adidas is betting on the future: recycled mesh uppers, sponge-inspired midsoles, and bright palettes like “Ice Yellow” and “Tactile Blue”

Is it weird to imagine strapping sponges to your feet? Sure. But if comfort and energy return are your thing, this is the cool weird that works.

