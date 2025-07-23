Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas Is Running on Futuristic Sponges Now

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 7

How do you top adidas’ legendary Boost tech? Apparently, with sponges.

The adidas Zponge sneaker wears the sportswear brand’s newest cushioning system and functions as an extra soft reset for its performance-meets-lifestyle lineup.

Shop adidas

This shoe lighter, bouncier, and (yes) inspired by the springy, rebounding softness of actual sponges. 

The Zponge’s silhouette itself is surprisingly understated, ditching the bubbly Boost underfoot for something sleeker, more ergonomic, and a little lunar. Think moon rock soles with just enough bounce to help you moonwalk through marathon days or long city commutes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Available at adidas for $129, the Zponge sneaker isn’t just tech for tech’s sake.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

It’s adidas officially moving on from Boost, the same foam that powered its biggest moments, from Ultraboost highs to Yeezy-era dominance

With this Zponge shoe, adidas is betting on the future: recycled mesh uppers, sponge-inspired midsoles, and bright palettes like “Ice Yellow” and “Tactile Blue”

Is it weird to imagine strapping sponges to your feet? Sure. But if comfort and energy return are your thing, this is the cool weird that works.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Acne StudiosDistressed Monogram Jacket
$870.00
Available in:
SML
adidasGhost Sprint W
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
282930313233
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • How to Choose the Right Running Shoes for You
  • The adidas Superstar Is Now a Skate Shoe — a Luxe One at That
  • adidas’ Latest Sneaker Proves Running Is About The Journey
  • adidas' Reborn Running Shoe Makes Ghosting Look Great (& Flat)
  • adidas HOKA-Flavored Running Shoe Is Incredibly Loud
What To Read Next
  • REPLAY INC. Workwear Remixes the Classics
  • adidas Is Running on Futuristic Sponges Now
  • adidas’ Uber-Techy 2000s Sneaker Gets Stylishly Reengineered
  • The One Thing Polo Does Better Than Prep? Prep by the Beach
  • In "Cool Blue," Nike's Impressively Rugged Trainer Goes Back to Its Roots
  • Nike's Crocs-ish Water Shoes Are a Breezy Summer Banger
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now