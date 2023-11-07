Sign up to never miss a drop
adidas' Most Underrated Sneaker Is Making a Comeback

Words By Tayler Willson

The adidas Samba Millenium is a criminally underrated shoe. So often overshadowed by the traditional low-profiled Samba, the evolved Millenium silhouette has rarely seen the light of day since its inception in the early 2010s, much to my dismay.

However, adidas’ Samba Millenium is finally set to make its long-awaited comeback for Fall/Winter 2023 thanks to Adsum after the New York-based label too to IG to reveal the underside of its collaborative sneaker on November 6.

Adsum, who last teamed up with adidas back in 2017 for a football kit capsule, are yet to unveil the sneaker in its entirety, although the artwork and sole of the shoe suggests a red and white colorway.

It’s likely that my guesswork won't be guesswork for too long, as we expect everything around the Adsum x adidas Samba Millennium to become a little clearer in the coming days, not least because the New York outfit has confirmed an official release date of November 16.

Long-time admirers of Adsum will be aware that this isn’t their first sneaker collaboration having teamed up with New Balance, Reebok, and Vans Vault on multiple occasions. 

This is, however, Adsum’s debut footwear link up with adidas and, while the sneaker is yet to be fully revealed, I can already say with some gusto that, barring a monstrosity on the upper, this new adidas Samba Millenium will be my favorite shoe from the Adsum footwear conveyor belt yet.

