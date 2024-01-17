Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Wales Bonner's Next adidas Sneaker Ain't a Samba

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

Wales Bonner is so well-known for her collaborative adidas Samba sneakers that, on any given day, two-thirds of the predictive results that pop up after typing her name into a Google search bar are adidas or Samba-related. Such is the power of an excellent shoe.

But with great shoes come great responsibility and you can imagine that any creative-minded type would want to move beyond iterating the same sneaker model if only because it'd eventually become too much of a tall order to stack up against yourself.

And such, Wales Bonner is at least partially stepping back from the Samba for Fall/Winter 2024, though she's still pedestaling the Three Stripes by way of nifty accessories like branded shoulder bags, all presumably launching as part of her usual seasonal adidas Originals capsule.

Most importantly for the sneaker-buying public, Wales Bonner is also still making collaborative adidas sneakers. They just ain't Sambas is all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

First seen during her Paris Fashion Week menswear runway shoe on January 17, Wales Bonner's FW24 adidas sneaker collab is a new iteration of the Superstar, described by attendees as wearing leather embossed with a crocodile pattern.

In videos and photos of the runway, you can see Wales Bonner's white adidas Superstar sneaker poking out from the bottom of voluminous trousers, just barely visible.

Wales Bonner also collaborated on some accessorized Timberland shoes for FW24, demonstrative of the designer's far-reaching footwear aspirations — first adidas sneakers, then UGG slippers, now Timberland boots.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But the adidas collaborations are the reason for the season, the factor that's brought Wales Bonner much crossover success.

I mean, she arguably deserves it even more for her excellent clothing, always toeing the line between adventurous and approachable, but she knows her way around shoes, too.

Makes you wonder how much work Wales Bonner's collaborations have done for adidas' sneaker portfolio as a whole: surely Wales Bonner's collaborative Samba sneakers aren't the sole reason for the hype driving demand for adidas' low-top shoes as a whole but you can definitely see some likely crossover between Wales Bonner's collaborative output and adidas' in-line designs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Either way, you can feel Wales Bonner's Samba sensitivity. The designer's recent Sambas have felt like a push of the envelope, what with all the hair and patterns.

Bonner clearly desires to continue breaking the mold and perhaps that's why she's stepped to the Superstar instead.

To be clear, there may yet be more Wales Bonner Sambas come FW24 but it feels like Bonner is moving on from her signature silhouette. Will fans follow?

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Paxon Bomber
Carhartt WIP
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Lesser God Skull Beanie
Fucking Awesome
$55
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. He has over a half-decade of experience overseeing for fashion and culture publications, leading editorial teams, and ideating content for magazines. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and architecture, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake frequently explores disparate subjects like the [style of old people](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/elderly-style-trend/), the [rebranding of Tory Burch](https://https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/tory-burch-brand-reinvention/), and the [Louis Vuitton collection](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/virgil-abloh-nigo-interview/) ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh. Sometimes Jake covers subjects, like [Supreme's waning relevance](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/supreme-dead/), that incites wider discussion among even people who haven't read the articles. Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting long thinkpieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word of good clothing. That's what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, 'Simpsons' podcasts, 'Dark Souls' speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather.
We Recommend
  • silver sneakers
    Polish Up Your Footwear Rotation with These Silver Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • mid-season sales
    The Best Mid-Season Sales Happening Right Now
    • Style
  • track jackets
    These Track Jackets Transcend Sportswear
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Trouserology: A Brief Guide to Must-Know Pant Silhouettes
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Thanks to the Samba, the Gazelle Is Shining
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Tyshawn Jones attends Pharrell's Louis Vuitton FW24 runway show
    Tyshawn Jones Became a Louis Vuitton Cowboy
    • Style
  • Wales Bonner's adidas Samba sneaker collaboration in leopard print
    Wales Bonner's Next adidas Sneaker Ain't a Samba
    • Sneakers
  • MSCHF Smells Like Fabuloso Cologne Fragrance Perfume
    Feeling Dirty? Clean Up With MSCHF's Fabuloso Perfume
    • Beauty
  • botter reebok
    Reebok & BOTTER Give Early-00s Football Boots a Facelift
    • Style
  • Antonio De Masi
    Lardini Moves Elegantly with Fashion Evolution
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • RIER's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, including a Salomon XA JUNGLE boot collab
    Why RIER Made Salomon's Most Tactical Shoe Shockingly Suave
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023