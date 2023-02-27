Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Fact: There's an Adsum For Every Occasion

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Adsum and consistency come hand-in-hand. Whether it’s dropping another one of its seasonal collections or a collaboration with brands like Nanga, Merrell 1TRL, or Reebok, Adsum’s level of quality is never in question.

With consistency locked down, the Brooklyn-based outfit is focusing on balance for SS23 and exploring the fine line between functionality and style, without teetering too much either way.

Adsum
Arriving in two installments — the first of which is available online now — the collection is made up of a host of refined colors and styles, each of which celebrating Adsum’s Northeastern roots and honing in on its storied sports history and the varied activities that surrounds its freshwater rivers and lakes.

After discovering a story about a rural sports club in Massachusetts that hosted the first Davis Cup Tennis tournament in the US, Adsum was inspired. Originally put on by students of a nearby university, the event is now considered the World Cup of Tennis.

In turn, this took Adsum’s heads to a place where vintage sports references and muted colors like Stone Lilac and Gazer Slate make sense on a lightweight poplin or woven style.

From crewnecks and seam shorts, to trail pieces, tees, and two-way down jackets, SS23 is also a celebration of Lake Culture, with insulation for chilly mornings and evenings during the spring months a focal point throughout.

Adsum
SS23 is the latest in a string of strong releases from Adsum that never really gets the credit it deserves. Its modesty might well be the reason for it going under the radar, but that’s the way I like it.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
